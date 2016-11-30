Chenango Film Society to screen Chitty Chitty Bang-Bang at Colonia

By: Matthew White, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 30th, 2016

NORWICH—For those families seeking something both fun and entertaining to do this Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, the Chenango Film Society, a program of the Chenango Arts Council cordially invites its members and general public to its November's installment.

Taking place at the Colonia Theatre, the Film Society will be screening the Roald Dahl film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Tonight's screening of the Dick VanDyke classic holds will also serve as a fundraiser for the Film Society complete with a cocktail reception and hor d'oeuvres beginning at 5:30 p.m. With the screening to follow at 6:45 p.m. At the Colonia Theatre located at 35 South Broad Street in downtown Norwich.


