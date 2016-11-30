Local gifts by local hands at the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market

OXFORD—In addition to the bountiful fresh produce, baked goods, kitchen and bath must-haves that the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market has become known for, shoppers this Saturday will find a wide variety of hand-crafted holiday gifts and holiday cheer at the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market. Shop the Market this Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Parish House Community Center of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Oxford.

Find that perfect gift for all ages made by local hands right here in the local community. Renee Horstman returns to the Market with her handcrafted Balsam fir wreaths and kissing balls. Local mead, cider, and fruit wines from Black Bear Winery make great gifts. Knapp Knoll Woodworks will have wooden toys to entrance adults as well as children. Back to the Past Crafts & Papers’ hand-made cards and gifts will delight.

In the spirit of giving, when you purchase a Local Lunch (or breakfast) from Chef John Edick’s menu, you’ll be entered to win one of three generous door-prize giveaways from gifted Market vendors: A selection of essential-oil vegan soaps and organic lotions from G.G. Willow, a beautiful hat and scarf set by Rock Garden Alpacas, and a festive winter wreath and greeting cards from Market artist, L.E. Mills.

Special guest, Jim Baldwin, will be there with a display of his Fabulous Flakes to demonstrate how he makes his wondrous snowflake creations. You won’t want to miss seeing this Oxford original work his magic.

Come support your talented neighbors, stock your kitchen with fresh produce, enjoy a Local Lunch prepared by Chef John Edick, and share in the joy and merriment of the holidays.

—Submitted by the Oxford Farmers’ Market