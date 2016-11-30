Senator Seward to be honored at Chase Health

NEW BERLIN – Senator James L. Seward of the 51st Senate District will be in New Berlin today, Nov. 30, to receive the “Partners in Quality Award” presented by LeadingAge New York during a ceremony at Chase Memorial Nursing Home. The presentation of the award will begin at noon.

“We believe that nonprofit providers are the innovators in aging services. We offer advocacy, education, and policy analysis to help them do their important work–but we can't do it alone,” said a representative from LeadingAge New York. “We rely on elected officials at all levels of government to support investments in long term care services and help ensure that our members, including Chase Health, can offer seniors the highest quality care and protection. Senator Seward is the epitome of that.”