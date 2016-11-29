Chenango County All-Star selections: Harpursville-Afton High School

File Photos

Pictured in the Print version or online of today's Evening Sun is the Harpursville-Afton First team All-Star selections for the 2016 season. The Hornets finished the season with an overall record of 7-2, reaching the semifinals of the Section IV Class D sectional playoffs. First team selections for the Hornets are: Madison Hoover, Josh Wilson, Mitch Weist, Mitch Mertz, Joey Kiehle, and Noah Barriger. The following are the Hornets Second Team selections: Junior, Tyler King – Safety; Senior, Josh Patten – Defensive End; Junior, Brock Weist – Center; and Junior, Greg Akulis – Cornerback. Stay tuned for upcoming editions of The Evening Sun for the All-Star selections for Norwich, Unadilla Valley, Oxford, Sherburne-Earlville, Bainbridge-Guilford, and Greene.