NORWICH – The Mid-York Concert Band and music director Mark Sands have been busy preparing for their second annual holiday concert set for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

As they look to build on last year's successes, the concert will feature select seasonal favorites including Leroy Anderson’s 'Sleigh Ride,' the ever-popular ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' narrated by Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr., and a program ending holiday sing-a-long.