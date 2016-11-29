Holy Family School offers STEM initiative to youngest students

NORWICH – Holy Family School in Norwich recently introduced a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) initiative to the school’s youngest students, in an effort to provide the foundations of problem solving and critical thinking, skills widely recognized as being essential to a 21st century education.

Holy Family School principal Lydia Brenner explains, “We wanted to start laying the groundwork for STEM as early as possible, but wanted our efforts to engage the children in fun and age-appropriate ways. That’s why I was so excited to find out what Fisher-Price offers.”

With the help of special products by educational toy-maker Fisher-Price, Holy Family is able to offer children in Early Childhood (3-4 year olds), PreK, and Kindergarten foundational instruction that will not only help them in the short term, but also foster life-long skills like critical thinking, discovery, and memory.