NHS Basketball kicks off with their first ever 'Meet the players' and 'Alumni game'

NORWICH – The Norwich High School basketball season officially kicked off this past weekend with a new and exciting way to involve the community while raising some fundraising money as well.

The Alumni Game, which saw its inaugural run come Nov. 25, was a fundraiser open to all past Norwich basketball players. Along with the excitement of meeting this year's 2016 squads, individuals in attendance were treated to a youth instruction, skills competition, slam dunk Contest, with the actual Alumni game capping off the evening at 8 p.m.

The Thanksgiving weekend brought 24 NHS alumni hoops players back to their old court. The 24 alumni were split into two teams, the purple and white squads. The purple team was made up of Jon Foulds, Richie Bonnie, Tyler Saroka, Michael Oralls, Josh Borfitz, Derek Hughes, Casey Edwards, Chris Maynard, Mike D'Abbraccio, Dennis Oralls, Greg Webb, and Chris Mattingly. The white team however, proved triumphant on the night – winning 61-58 – as they were made up of: Jake Walsh, Jordan Vinal, Matt Parrella, Brendan Budd, Timmy Clark, Jamo Luke, Matt Foote, Amos Parry, Zan Stewart, Vaughn Labor, Carlos Ithier, and Shane Thompson.