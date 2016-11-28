Roaring 1920s gala planned at the Palace Theater

By Michaela Watts

Sun Staff Writer

HAMILTON– Winter at the Palace, will be hosting a roaring 1920s-inspired evening of fine entertainment, food and spirits, that will benefit Arts at the Palace (AATP), on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theater in Hamilton.

The evening will be packed with entertainment including headlining musical act Julia Goodwin, Central New York resident and quaterfinalist on NBC's "America's Got Talent". Goodwin has performed at The Rainbow Room, Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The John F. Kennedy Center, Birdland and the Wynn in Las Vegas. She has also been featured on ABC's "Inside Edition," and NewsChannel 9's broadcast special "Extraordinary."


