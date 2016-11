Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Saturday marks the 22nd Annual Holiday Parade of Lights in downtown Norwich.

The parade route is set to begin at Eaton Avenue and run north through the city to end at Fair Street.

In addition to Santa Claus’ appearance on a float, entertainment will be provided by Hilby the Skinny German Juggling Boy and Norwich native and Nashville recording artist Kaitlyn Jackson with John Jackson.