Delivering Christmas spirit ­

Frank Speziale Photo

In keeping with a 23 year tradition, Chris Ulatowski of The Label gallery of Norwich was out delivering Christmas labels to local businesses. Just in time for Small Businesses Saturday, shoppers can pock up a few free sheets of labels from downtown merchants for marking gifts. “Over 20,000 sheets of labels are printed and handed out each year,” said Ulatowski. “It's our way of giving thanks for the support we have received throughout the year.” Merry Christmas from The Label Gallery family. Chris Ulatowski in the Seasons Gift Shop with store owner Nancy Cusman.