Turkey problem turned solution

NORWICH – The Norwich Police Department and the Elks Lodge #1222 in Norwich have teamed up with the Area Agency on Aging to help the less fortunate during the holiday season.

Norwich Police Officer Brandon Clarke and Jeff Cola, the District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Southern Central District contacted Brian Wessels, the Director of Chenango County Area Agency on Aging to donate 30 Turkey's to help offset the expected expenses that the Area Agency on Aging must endure when handing out holiday food baskets to the less fortunate around Chenango County.