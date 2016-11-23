Glasbergen original to be raffled for scholarship

SHERBURNE–Late syndicated cartoonist Randy Glasbergen's memory continues to live on in the form of a special scholarship fund intended to benefit area students who, much like Randy, wish to pursue a future in writing.

Last August, the humorous and illustrator Randy Glasbergen of Sherburme unexpectedly passed away leaving a void in the industry that most agree will likely never be filled.

Leaving behind a loving family and an indelible legacy of his own unique brand of wit and creativity, Glasbergen's works are still at the request of publishers and collectors around the globe even a year later.