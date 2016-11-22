start title end
spacer Gilbertsville - Mount Uptonarrow Delayed Opening Norwicharrow Closed Norwicharrow Closed Norwicharrow Closed Otselic Valleyarrow Closed Oxford Schoolsarrow Delayed Opening Sherburne-Earlvillearrow Closed Unadilla Valleyarrow Delayed Opening Valley Heightsarrow Closed spacer

One man changes plea to guilty, while three are arraigned in County Court

By Michaela Watts

Sun Staff Writer

mwatts@evesun.com

NORWICH • Mathew J. Walters, appeared on two separate matters of burglary in the third degree, a class D felony. Walters was represented by Public Defender, John Cameron when the choice to change his peal of not guilty to guilty for the charges against him in the presence of Judge Frank B. Revoir.

Judge Revoir acknowledged Walters guilty plea and a written wavier of appeal. Judge Revoir then read the above charges and advised Walters that for each separate matter a 2 to 4 year sentence in a state penitentiary would run concurrent with one another. Restitution would also be payed back to the victims in both cases.

During this plea sentencing, District Attorney Joseph A. McBride, who represented the people of Chenango County, expressed that “Walters is a four time felony offender.” Judge Revoir advises Walters that if he continues, further charges could result in lifetime sentences.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 25% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook