One man changes plea to guilty, while three are arraigned in County Court

NORWICH • Mathew J. Walters, appeared on two separate matters of burglary in the third degree, a class D felony. Walters was represented by Public Defender, John Cameron when the choice to change his peal of not guilty to guilty for the charges against him in the presence of Judge Frank B. Revoir.

Judge Revoir acknowledged Walters guilty plea and a written wavier of appeal. Judge Revoir then read the above charges and advised Walters that for each separate matter a 2 to 4 year sentence in a state penitentiary would run concurrent with one another. Restitution would also be payed back to the victims in both cases.

During this plea sentencing, District Attorney Joseph A. McBride, who represented the people of Chenango County, expressed that “Walters is a four time felony offender.” Judge Revoir advises Walters that if he continues, further charges could result in lifetime sentences.