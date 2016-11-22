Blogger Francesca Baio & branding expert Tony Frontera to speak at workshop

OXFORD–A free entrepreneur workshop “Branding vs. Positioning, and Why You Need to Know the Difference,” will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Oxford Academy Primary School multipurpose room. Facilitators for the event include Tony Frontera, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Southern Tier Startup Alliance, and Francesca Baio, an internet blogger and style leader from Chenango County.

Baio will talk about her success story, which includes important insights about marketing and social media that enabled an unlikely fashion leader from New Berlin to appear on a national level.

Frontera will lead a work-session in which attendees will come up with a positioning statement for a business, and a name for a product, either real or hypothetical.

The event will encourage thinking about concepts necessary for a strong business launch: What statement about the product or business am I putting forward? Where is the product in the customer’s mind? “This exercise works well for existing businesses too because positioning doesn’t last forever,” Frontera said. “Business competition and culture can change.”