Trojan swimmers finish on a high note

OWEGO – Despite a subpar wins and loss record the lady swimmers of the Greene swimming and diving team performed at a high level when it came to the final stage of their 2016 season.

“My team swam very well at sectionals, everyone swam a personal best,” said Greene head coach MK Dugue. “We had a great season, although our wins and loss record may not show it. Everyone improved throughout the season, especially my freshman, which make up half of our team. We did what we needed to do every night and they were successful in making themselves better athletes.”

Although Greene finished as a team with an overall record of just 3-7, they advanced 13 swimmers to the Section IV Class C meet – held in Watkins Glen. Following the performances of the Trojan swimmers at Watkins Glen, six of the 13 advanced to the finals in Owego on Nov. 2.

“We dropped our times at sectionals, which is what we were focusing on. It was great to have everyone compete at the sectional meet, unlike in past years,” said coach Dugue.