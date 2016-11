NYSPHAA West and East Football Region Championship results

West Class AA: Victor defeated Christian Brothers Academy 42-13 at Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 19.

West Class A: Greece-Athena (defeated Whitesboro 41-21 at Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday, Nov. 18..

West Class B: Chenango Forks defeated Dunkirk 41-8 at Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 19.

West Class C: Newark Valley defeated Bishop Kearney 34-14 at Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 19.

West Class D: Maple Grove defeated Sidney 56-20 at Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday, Nov. 18.

East Class AA: Troy defeated New Rochelle 20-14 at Diez Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, Nov. 19.

East Class A: Somers defeated Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 48-24 at Diez Stadium in Kingston on Friday, Nov. 18.

East Class B: Glens Falls defeated Pleasantville 49-14 at Diez Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, Nov. 19.

East Class C: Ogdensburg defeated Burke Catholic 35-28 at Diez Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, Nov. 19.

East Class D: Cambridge defeated Haldane 61-6 at Diez Stadium in Kingston on Friday, Nov. 18.