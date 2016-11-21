Margo McGowan Barrows inducted into the 47th annual Ithaca College HOF Class

OXFORD – Ithaca College Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreational Sports Susan Bassett made the announcement that nine individuals and two teams would be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Ithaca College on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

"The Ithaca College Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony provides a time for the Bomber family to pause and celebrate our rich tradition of excellence in all sports. The 2016 Hall of Fame class represents the best of that tradition and will inspire us all to emulate their outstanding careers and accomplishments," said Bassett according to a press release.

One of the 11 inductees for 2016 was Margo McGowan Barrows – a longtime resident and now teacher and coach in Oxford. McGowan was inducted into the class of 1998 as a two sport athlete at Ithaca College where she performed exceptionally well on the Women's Basketball and Softball team.

“Whatever season it was, that was my favorite,” said McGowan of her passion for the two sports. “It is still unbelievable that I was inducted, I just loved to play and really didn't feel like my career was all that amazing. I worked with great teammates, great coaches, great trainers, and had wonderful support from my family, friends, and previous coaches and teachers.”

Currently McGowan teaches high school Physical Education and Health at her alma mater, Oxford Academy – where she has been teaching for the past 18 years.