Phoenix Project Dance to hold annual home show at Hamilton’s Palace

HAMILTON—For the seventh straight season, members of Project Phoenix Dance will host its annual 'home show' known as Arts at the Palace at the Hamilton's Palace Theater.

The annual offering to Phoenix Project's local fan base comes after a busy season of touring and production, including a taping for television.

“We just got off taping an hour long PBS special last week and are excited to perform the program live,” said Mikey Perkins, Director of the internationally acclaimed group. “The special will be broadcast on April 27.