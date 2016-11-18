BAINBRIDGE- First Baptist Church of Bainbridge will offer a One World Bazaar and Café on Saturday, December 3 from 10 to 4 p.m. This sale provides several opportunities for local residents to purchase gifts that keep on giving for the holidays. The sale will offer Ten Thousand Villages fair trade gifts. This remarkable collection of handmade gifts from around the world will help skilled artisans in about 38 countries receive a fair price for their products, thereby improving their quality of life. Featured items at this event include hand loomed textiles, pottery, jewelry, baskets, toys and a variety of Christmas items.