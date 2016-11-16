Evening Sun Football Contest comes to a close

CHENANGO COUNTY – And so marks the completion of the 10 week contest that The Evening Sun offers each and every football season, for its avid readers, residents of Chenango County, and well over 500 contestants throughout the year.

Each week in the football contest 10 local individuals along with myself – our 'experts' – submit their choices on 20 football games ranging from the NFL, to the collegiate level all the way down to local high school games.

This year the employees at Snyder Communications and The Evening Sun would like to congratulate all 10 experts in their participation and cooperation throughout this past 10 week span. A special congratulations goes out to Todd Hall of Ye Olde Shanty, located at 44 South Canal Street in Oxford, as Todd was our 2016 champion of the experts. Todd finishes the 10 week span on a low note – only choosing eight out of 20 games correctly, however, the lead he had amassed allowed him to safely cruise to a three point win over second place Andy Lagoe of Gilligan's, located at 64 North Main Street in Sherburne.