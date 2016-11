MORRIS - On November 8, at approximately 10:43 p.m., New York State Police of Oneonta arrested and charged Amber N. Joy, 32, of Morris, NY for the felony of grand larceny fourth degree.

This arrest occurred after troopers investigated a theft of religious items from the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, on Main Street in the Village of Morris. An investigation determined while at the church, Joy had stolen a white alter cloth, several candles and holders and a bowl valued at about $240.