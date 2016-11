Frank Speziale Photo

WWII U.S. Navy veteran Charles E. Diefenbacher is pictured saluting the flag in downtown Norwich following the parade. Diefenbacher was born in January of 1925. “The one common factor of our country is the unwavering support citizens show for the volunteer military,” said U.S. Marines Veteran and City of Norwich Police Officer Brandon Clarke. “On behalf of the Veterans, thank you.”