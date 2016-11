ON Friday, Nov. 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m., OML offer communitymembers young an old a screening of the popular Disney-Pixar film “Finding Dory,” Rated PG.

OXFORD — Staff members at the Oxford Memorial Library (OML) are pleased to announce its November Family Fun Night

You're only seeingof the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.