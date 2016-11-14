Greene American Legion offers opportunities for Vets

GREENE – As Thanksgiving approaches, the Greene American Legion Post has many things to be grateful for. They say that they are grateful for the support they have had in the community and for having a wonderful Veteran’s week. They also report that they had a Post meeting at the Catholic Church, County Legion Meeting at the Berean Church, and were also invited to participate in the Primary School salute to Veterans. The service was hosted by the Congregational Church, who had two members get Pizzas from Chicago Uno and brought the pizza to the Vets Home in Oxford on Veterans Day. In the future, they say they are it interested to see how President-elect Trump will deal with the military.

"In a world tormented by tension and the possibilities of conflict, we meet in a quiet commemoration of an historic day of peace. In an age that threatens the survival of freedom, we join together to honor those who made our freedom possible," President JFK said on Veteran's Day in 1961.