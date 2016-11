Submitted Photo

Pictured is a group shot of all the MAC league seniors who attended the Midstate Athletic Conference Fall 2016 Classic, from the following schools: B-G, Delhi, Deposit, Greene, Hancock, Harpursville-Afton, Oxford, Sidney, Unatego, UV, and Walton. Team number one (B-G, Oxford, Deposit, Sidney, UV, and Unatego) won the match by a score of 3-1; by scores of 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, and 25-18.