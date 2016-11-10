Two field hockey players on 2016 Division III senior game roster

HAMILTON – Hamilton College's Eva Rosencrans '17 (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Academy) and Emma Anderson '17 (Greene, N.Y./Greene Central School) have been selected for the 2016 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III Senior Game roster.

The game will be held at William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. Sixty participants and 12 alternates have been chosen by the NFHCA. If any student-athletes identified as participants are unable to compete, an alternate will take their place. Rosencrans and Anderson are both participants.


