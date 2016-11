MORRISVILLE—An exhibit showcasing art created by veterans and their supporters is on display now through Jan. 10 in the Donald Butcher Library Gallery at Morrisville State College.

The display, “Serving,” highlights the work of artists from Central New York, including veterans who served in various wars.

An opening reception will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the library gallery.