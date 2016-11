NORWICH - The Norwich Theater Company's production of "It's A Wonderful Life" begins November 11. “It's A Wonderful Life” play is based on one of the all time favorite holiday movies. The script is an adaptation of the 1946 movie directed by Frank Capra which starred Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. Show dates are Friday November 11 and Saturday November 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday November 13 at 2 p.m. And will take place in the Martin W. Kappel theater of the Chenango Arts Council.