Senator Akshar re-elected; visits Norwich

NORWICH – After a landslide victory in the 52nd State Senate District race over Democrat Sharon Ball, Senator Fred Akshar visited Norwich on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to tour Kerry Bio Science with Commerce Chenango President Steve Craig. Afterwards, Senator Akshar met with Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike to tour the Norwich Fire Department and Kurt Beyer pool to see firsthand the potential needs of the community.

In light of being elected to his first full-term after taking over for former Senator Tom Libous last year, Senator Akshar said that it wasn't just his victory, but the community's as a whole.