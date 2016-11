NEW YORK – On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Senator James L. Seward (R) was overwhelmingly re-elected to a 16th term as state senator after beating Democratic candidate Jermaine Bagnall-Graham and winning nearly 70 percent of the vote.

“I am thrilled and humbled with the victory and look forward to continuing the strong partnerships I have developed with the people of the 51st Senate District ensuring our needs, our views, and our values are well represented in Albany,” said Senator Seward.