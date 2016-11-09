Sidney Alumni Sports HOF celebrates 14th induction

SIDNEY – Sidney Warriors athletic history was celebrated in grand style during the 14th annual Sidney Alumni Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Elks Lodge in Sidney.

Several changes to the evening were implemented and a last-minute feature was added that evening. Once again, the decorations of Amber Wilson Fogarty wowed the more than 160 attendees. This year, circular tables were put in use to increase family and friends interaction. The Elks hosted another grand diner buffet as the centerpiece of the event. Sports Hall of Fame chairman Greg Davie was once again the evening's Master of Ceremonies.

Besides the room layout, changes included six inductees instead of the usual four, plus a Legacy team that still holds a school record. Individual inductees were: Claude Shaw (Class of 1965), Jene Grey (1975), David DuMond (1988), Erica Peterson Espaillat (1993), former coach and principal Gary Scavo and the “contributors award” inductees, former Booster Club co-presidents Dale and Nancy Sweet. The 21-0 Boys Basketball team from 1972-73, still the only unbeaten basketball team in the modern era, was honored as the 10th annual Legacy Team.