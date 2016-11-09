NHS sophomores raised thousands for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute

NORWICH- On November 6, Norwich High School sophomores, Hannah and Brenna Baker, were invited to Boston, MA for the PMC Rides check presentation to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. They attended the event and heard Dana Farber Cancer Institute's new President, Laurie H. Glimcher, M.D., a world renowned immunologist, address the crowd by thanking them for all of their fundraising efforts and vowing to find a cure for cancer.

PMC Founder and Executive Director, Billy Starr, also spoke about how far the ride has come since the first event in 1980. He recalled thinking and telling adult riders back then, "If you can ride 200 miles, it is a gift." Now, he feels it is his responsibility to ride that ride every year. He went on to say that he never dreamed the ride would raise $47 million as it did this year. He thanked everyone for their part in helping it grow, and asked all in attendance to continue to spread the word and to continue their efforts to grow the event. Starr wants to meet the challenge of finding a cure for cancer and knows the money raised is paying for cutting edge research geared at finding the cure.