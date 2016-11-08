Football contest results

This week's winner is Jean Tyler, of New Berlin with 17 correct games chosen. Tyler won the three-way tie-breaker between herself, Sylvia Figary of Norwich, and Mike Garofalo of Norwich. Tyler was chosen as the winner due to her closest total score with the correct winner in the tie-breaker game – as she chose Wake Forest to win over Virginia 31-27, when in fact the score was 27-20 in favor of Wake Forest. Figary finished in second place with the correct winner but a score of 33-28 in favor of Wake Forest; while Garofalo chose Virginia to win.