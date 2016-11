NORWICH – The 2016 All I Want for Christmas Ladies Day Out was held on Saturday, November 5 at the Loft at Label Gallery in Norwich.

More than 240 guests were treated to a day of shopping, food, music by Shelly Harris and Mike O’Connor, a massage, a photo booth and other various activities. Vendors included baked goods, jewelry, candles and entertaining décor, home décor, clothing, scarves, and other items.