‘The Whistling Swan Antiques and Fine Gift Shop’ relocates to 1880s Cobbler Shop

GUILFORD – On August 6, the Whistling Swan Antiques and Fine Gift Shop reopened after a ten year hiatus in what was once the Hiram Cable Cobbler shop in Guilford. The Hiram Cable Cobbler shop first opened in 1880 in the back section of the Cable House on Main Street in Guilford, and the shop has recently been brought back to life as the Whistling Swan, retaining all of its original charm.

Previously the Whistling Swan was located in Oxford at 4 North Canal Street, but has since been relocated to the 1880 cobbler shop on Main Street at 1236 County Route 35 in Guilford.