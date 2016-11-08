Elections 2016: A quick look at the candidates, sample ballot

Frank Speziale Photo

CHENANGO COUNTY – With elections quickly approaching, we wanted to take a look at some of the hopeful candidates’ mission statements and stances. More information on the candidates can be found on their websites, but for now here’s a brief look at where they stand:

United States Senator -

• Charles E. Schumer (Dem) – “Schumer has fought to make government work for all Americans by cutting through red tape and finding common-sense solutions to challenges facing the middle- class,” reads a release of incumbent Schumer. “Chuck has become known for his tireless work to reduce crime, increase economic opportunity, and expand access to higher education, affordable health care and housing.”

• Wendy Long (Rep) – “If you want to say NO to corruption, career politicians, and political correctness, I'm your messenger,” says Long in her mission statement. “Let's fire corrupt career politician Chuck Schumer and say YES to American jobs, borders, the Constitution, and the rule of law.”

• Robin Laverne Wilson (Green) – “It's time to reset our collective priorities to Planet, People, and Peace in THAT specific order to ensure a true prosperity for all that's as universal as the gift of sunshine,” states Wilson on her website. She aims to champion the work or grassroots organizations and make a stand “against the exploitative ruling class and the stagnant status quo.”

• Alex Merced (Libertarian) – “[Alex Merced] aims to focus on spreading a message of liberty that focuses not on the faults of government but the power of individuals to solve problems without the sluggish and flawed nature of the bureaucracy of centralized governance,” reads Merced's mission statement on his website.