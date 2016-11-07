Two change pleas, one sentenced in county court

By Michaela Watts

Sun Staff Writer

mwatts@evesun.com

NORWICH-Woman pleads guilty to the charges of selling cocaine

Savannah M. E. Gallo, 30, of Oxford, appeared at the Chenango County Court to be sentenced in front of Judge James E. Downey to face a peal of guilty. Gallo entered a plea of guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance of narcotic drug in the third degree, which is a class B felony. Since her arrest last February, Gallo has been serving time at the county jail. Judge Downey acknowledged her time served and sentenced her to Judicial Diversion. Gallo will have to successfully complete drug court as well as 5 years of supervised probation. If Gallo fails to complete her time with drug court, she could be facing nine years in a state penitentiary following a two year post release of probation.