Flourishing County Farm Bureau receives 15th national award

CHENANGO COUNTY – At its 61st annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Chenango County Farm Bureau announced it were awarded its 15th American Farm Bureau Federation's (AFBF) County Activities of Excellence (CAE) Award – more than any other county in the country.

“It's quite an honor,” said Chenango County Farm Bureau President Bradd Vickers. “We were excited when we won our first national award, but to have won more than any other county–it's really something.”

The AFBF's CAE Award program recognizes county farm bureaus who thrive in five areas including: education and ag promotion, member services, public relations and information, leadership development, and policy implementation.