CORRECTION: Sports Editor's Note; in the edition of The Evening Sun on Thursday, Nov. 3, a photo of Chenango County resident and hunter, Michael Flanagan and his 10-point buck that he killed while bow hunting on Sunday, Oct. 23 at approximately 7:30 a.m. in Preston, New York ran in the sports section of The Evening Sun. However, due to human error, the time was reported as 7:30 p.m. instead of the correct time of 7:30 a.m.