Carr lifts Bobcats to final win with overtime two-point conversion

BAINBRIDGE – The Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford made it 4-0 to finish out the season, after they pulled out a miraculous late push in the later parts of their final game, to defeat Thomas A. Edison 28-26 in overtime.

The final game of 2016, on Friday, Oct. 28, had no shortage of fireworks for the Bobcat fans who attended, as the once 0-5 Bobcats moved their record to an improved 4-5 to finish out the season.

However, despite the win, it was Thomas A. Edison who took a commanding lead early on scoring twice in the first quarter – Garner nine yard score and Houghtling 43 yard run.

B-G would respond to the early 12-0 deficit in the first quarter with a rushing score of their own – Nick Decker 5 yard run – however, would still trail Thomas A. Edison 12-6 at the half.