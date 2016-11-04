Section III senior All-Star game

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 4th, 2016

Sherburne-Earlville finished their 2016 season for high school varsity football, missing the playoffs by one game for a 3-4 overall record – following an impressive 3-1 start. However, despite missing the playoffs, S-E would boast four athletes in the Section III senior All-Star game, on Nov. 4. Pictured above from left to right are defensive tackle Sam Tuttle, running back Matt Hull, defensive back Joe Purdy, and offensive tackle Tyler White. Notably Hull did not play in the All-Star game as he was submitted as an injured entry, due to a mid-season injury which halted his impressive season as S-E's lead running back – Hull finished with approximately 712 yards on the ground and 11 rushing touchdowns. Stay tuned for All-Star selections in an upcoming edition of The Evening Sun, for all Chenango County football teams.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 98% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook