Sherburne-Earlville finished their 2016 season for high school varsity football, missing the playoffs by one game for a 3-4 overall record – following an impressive 3-1 start. However, despite missing the playoffs, S-E would boast four athletes in the Section III senior All-Star game, on Nov. 4. Pictured above from left to right are defensive tackle Sam Tuttle, running back Matt Hull, defensive back Joe Purdy, and offensive tackle Tyler White. Notably Hull did not play in the All-Star game as he was submitted as an injured entry, due to a mid-season injury which halted his impressive season as S-E's lead running back – Hull finished with approximately 712 yards on the ground and 11 rushing touchdowns. Stay tuned for All-Star selections in an upcoming edition of The Evening Sun, for all Chenango County football teams.