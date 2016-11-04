Annual Harvest Dinner to be held Saturday

By Michaela Watts

Sun Staff Writer

mwatts@evesun.com

OXFORD-The village of Oxford Fire Department Auxiliary will be hosting this event on Saturday, November 5 from 5-7 p.m. located on Fort Hill Park, 20 Main Street. This year the Oxford Fire Department Auxiliary will be providing a delicious roast beef dinner with all of the timings, hand made rolls and breads, and a assortment of homemade pies for your choosing. For this annual harvest dinner, adult meals are $10, children within the ages of 6-11 are $5 and children under 5 years old can eat for free. For more information about this event, please contact: finchconnie@yahoo.com or call Connie Rowlison 843-7565, or call the Fire Station at 843-7951.