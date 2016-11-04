6 On The Square welcomes Lucy Kaplansky

OXFORD – This Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m., Oxford's 6 On The Square presents Lucy Kaplansky to its stage. Blending country, folk, and pop styles, this award winning performer has the unique ability to make every song sound fresh, whether singing her own sweet originals, covering country classics by June Carter Cash or Gram Parsons, or singing pop favorites by Lennon/McCartney and Nick Lowe.

Raised by a piano-playing mathematician and a homemaker in Chicago, Lucy began singing in bars when she was still a teenager, even traveling to Norway to perform as a country singer. When she was just out of high school, she took off for New York City, where she became part of the renaissance of the Greenwich Village folk scene centered around Folk City and the Fast Folk recordings. Her compatriots included Suzanne Vega, The Roches, Steve Forbert and John Gorka as well as her frequent duo partner Shawn Colvin.