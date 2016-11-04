NYS Police are attempting to identify suspect of a burglary

By Michaela Watts

Sun Staff Writer

mwatts@evesun.com

TRIANGLE- The New York State Police in Whitney Point is attempting to locate an unknown white male for questioning relative to a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In the town of Triangle, a home on Bassett Road was burglarized. Triangle is located directly south of the Cortland County border. The suspect, wearing a baseball style cap, was observed on surveillance video at the premises. Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at (607) 775-1241. In addition, the full surveillance video is available on the New York State Police Facebook page.