Chenango Arts Council announces 2016 Members’ exhibit

NORWICH —The Chenango Arts Council (CAC) is pleased to pay tribute to its members art through its annual Members’ Art Exhibit event slated for mid November.

Area Artists-members may exhibit up to three pieces in this juried show with no registration fee, only current Arts Council membership is requirered to participate. An Artist membership costs $25 per year. Registration deadline is Nov. 11, 2016.

The Members’ Exhibit runs from Nov. 18 — Dec. 19 in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries within the CAC, and is sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Flanagan. Arts Council members interested in participating in this much anticipated yearly exhibit should visit the CAC front office upon your arrival between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to view the exhibit.