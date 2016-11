CHENANGO COUNTY – The fall season of 2016 has been favorable to many of the school's volleyball programs when it comes to wins and losses.

Of the the six schools in the county to offer fall volleyball – Norwich, Oxford, Bainbridge-Guilford, Unadilla Valley, Harpursville-Afton, and Greene – five made it to the postseason, and four have now advance to the semifinals of their respective class sectional tournament.