Community Mitten Tree begins this Saturday

By Michaela Watts

Sun Staff Writer

mwatts@evesun.com

OXFORD - The Church Women United's “Community Mitten Tree” is located in the NBT Bank in Oxford. Every year, beginning the first Saturday in November until the first Friday in December, people can visit the NBT Bank, and bring in colorful knit mittens, hats, socks and slippers to help fill the tree. Whether they’ve been purchased, or knit by hand, they’re all gifts from the heart. New toys and books may also be donated, and placed under the tree as well. These items from the tree, then are used to fill the annual Community Christmas Baskets from the The Church Women's United. If there are any leftovers, they're donated to the Oxford Primary School and to the Oxford Head Start to keep little heads, hands, and feet warm. Donations of hats, slippers, mittens, toys or books are greatly appreciated, but organizers ask please no scarves.