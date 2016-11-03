Habitiat for Humanity continues work in Sherburne

By Michaela Watts

Sun Staff Writer

mwatts@evesun.com

SHERBURNE – On Saturday, Oct. 29, eleven members of the Chenango County's Habitat for Humanity gathered in the town of Sherburne to continue their progress on building a family home.

The eleven members that volunteered their time and services participated in shoveling and leveling gravel into the foundation, laying out insulating foam sheets, covering those with plastic sheeting to deter the movement of moisture and radon, placing another layer of insulating sheets at right angles to the layer below, and then installing wire mesh. As a final step to their project a plastic tubing for the radiant heating system was attached to the mesh.


