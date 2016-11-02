Bobcats continue to claw through competition

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 2nd, 2016

BAINBRIDGE – The young but astoundingly good Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford have now moved their unblemished winning streak game further with a 3-0 win over Moravia.

This Section IV Class C quarterfinal match featured the third-seeded, undefeated – then 15-0 – Bobcats tear apart visiting sixth-seeded Moravia on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

B-G claimed a first and second set victory by a score of 25-14, taking the score to 2-0. With the game and season on the line, Moravia battled with the Bobcats, however, the resilient ladies of B-G would edge out Moravia for their final set win in the match, coming by a score of 25-20.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 41% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook