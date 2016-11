TRAMANSBURG – The Harpursville-Afton Hornets were coming hot off a tough fought 3-2 win over Union Springs when they were then faced with second-seeded Trumansburg, to which they subsequently lost by 3-0.

This Section IV Class C quarterfinal match was somewhat closer that the final 3-0 score portrays, as the Hornets were able to climb to double digits in each of the three sets.